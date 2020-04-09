Decrease in The Construction of Buildings in Bulgaria

According to the preliminary data, in February 2020 the index of production in section ‘Construction’ calculated on the base of seasonally adjusted data was 0.6% below the level of the previous month. In February 2020 the working day adjusted index of production in construction decreased by 1.1% in comparison with the same month of 2019.

In February 2020 the construction production index, calculated from the seasonally adjusted data, was below the level of the previous month. Index the production of building construction fell by 0.8% and production of civil engineering - by 0.3%, the NSI said in a press release.

On an annual basis in February 2020, the decrease of production in construction, calculated from working day adjusted data, was determined from the negative rate in the building construction, where the drop was by 2.4%, while in the civil engineering was registered an increase by 0.8%

