Bulgarian Trucks Blocked at the Border with Turkey

Business | April 9, 2020, Thursday // 16:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Trucks Blocked at the Border with Turkey www.pixabay.com

Dozens of Bulgarian trucks were not allowed to enter Turkish territory when they tried to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border checkpoint near Svilengrad. The trucks were brought back to Bulgarian territory with the motive that they should be quarantined for 14 days.

At this point, there are waiting trucks on our border with Turkey. According to drivers, there is no clear criteria by which Turkish border authorities decide which lorries to enter the country.

Bulgarian drivers coming from at-risk countries in Europe were replaced by a new driver in the country, thus not having to comply with the 14-day quarantine period.

Petko Angelov, owner of a transport company, said that over 100 trucks are waiting at the border. No one said why the trucks are still waiting.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: trucks, Bulgaria, turkey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria