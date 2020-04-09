COVID-19 Casualties in Spain are Now over 15,000

Bulgaria: COVID-19 Casualties in Spain are Now over 15,000 www.pixabay.com

The number of people infected in the country is already over 150,000

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain is already over 15,000. This was announced by the Health Ministry in Madrid, cited by BGNES.

In the last 24 hours, 683 people have died from COVID-19. Thus, the total number of deaths in the country reached 15,238. The number of infected persons is already 152,446.

