Herro Mustafa: Bulgarian Medical Professionals and Community Volunteers have Shown Remarkable Strength

“United against COVID-19” will support projects that assist vulnerable groups affected by the crisis, including medical staff, people with disabilities, the elderly, children, minorities, the homeless, the unemployed, single parents and others, the US Embassy in Bulgaria reported.

The Fund has already collected BGN 815,000 from the following generous donors: The Coca-Cola Foundation, America for Bulgaria Foundation, ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP, NEPI Rockcastle, Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, ING Bank, Citibank, UniCredit Bulbank, TELUS International Europe, Tsetska and Grozdan Karadjovi, Svetozar Georgiev, Trust For Social Achievement Foundation, AES Bulgaria, Paraflow Communications, Mylan, Blagotvoritel Foundation, AIG Europe S.A., Fadata, Rossen Ivanov, Krasimir Nenov and Titan Machinery Bulgaria.

Twenty-one companies, foundations and individuals have contributed to the Fund so far, which will support community projects that address health and social needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ambassador Herro Mustafa said:

“Bulgarian medical professionals and community volunteers have shown remarkable strength and resilience during this difficult period. The “United against COVID-19” fund aims to provide these heroes with the support they need. The U.S. Embassy is proud to partner with the America for Bulgaria Foundation, the American Chamber of Commerce, and the Bulgarian Donor’s Forum on this initiative.”