Italy May Ease some of the Measures against COVID-19 at the End of April

Italy may gradually lift some of the restrictions introduced to end the infection with COVID-19 by the end of April if the spread of the disease continues to slow. That's what Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with the BBC.

"We need to pick sectors that can restart their activity. If scientists confirm it, we might begin to relax some measures already by the end of this month," Conte told the British broadcaster.

Conte warned, however, that Italy could not lower its guard and restrictions would only be eased gradually.

The number of patients in intensive care units is declining, and the number of deaths yesterday was lower than Tuesday's, noted Reuters. This raised hopes that the situation was calming down, although yesterday's newly registered cases were about 800 more than on Tuesday.

The Italian prime minister also called on the European Union to stand in solidarity and to help the hardest hit countries in socio-economic terms.

