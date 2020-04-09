COVID-19 Infected Worldwide are Approaching 1.5 Million

World | April 9, 2020, Thursday // 14:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 Infected Worldwide are Approaching 1.5 Million www.pixabay.com

Globally, the number of people infected with COVID-19 is approaching 1,500,000. More than 83,000 have died and 308,000 have recovered, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Institute.

Europe continues are one of the most affected in the world. Days after countries such as Austria and Denmark announced plans for quarantine relief, the World Health Organization's Regional Director, Dr Hans Kluge, warned that now is not the time to cut back on funding,” and that now is not the time for Europe to relax measures.

The two-month quarantine in Wuhan, from where the COVID-19 infection started, was lifted.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, infected, Worldwide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria