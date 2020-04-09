COVID-19 Infected Worldwide are Approaching 1.5 Million
Globally, the number of people infected with COVID-19 is approaching 1,500,000. More than 83,000 have died and 308,000 have recovered, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Institute.
Europe continues are one of the most affected in the world. Days after countries such as Austria and Denmark announced plans for quarantine relief, the World Health Organization's Regional Director, Dr Hans Kluge, warned that now is not the time to cut back on funding,” and that now is not the time for Europe to relax measures.
The two-month quarantine in Wuhan, from where the COVID-19 infection started, was lifted.
