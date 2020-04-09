Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 9, 2020, Thursday // 14:07| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
It will be sunny again today. Light northeast wind will blow, moderate in southeast Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures will rise to highs between 17C and 22C. In Sofia - around 17C.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Code Yellow Warning of Rough Seas Issued for the Coastal Area of Burgas Region
- » Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm
- » Code Orange Warning of Strong Winds and Rough Seas in Place for Burgas Region, Code Yellow for Varna and Dobrich
- » Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm
- » Weather Forecast: Windy with Maximum Temperatures between 10C and 15C
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny