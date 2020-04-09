Statistics: Crime Dropped during the State of Emergency in Bulgaria
Information about the state of the operational situation on the territory of the Police Directorate of the Ministry of Interior of Plovdiv since the beginning of the state of emergency until now shows a very interesting fact.
Namely - that crime has dropped dramatically since the country was in a state of emergency. Whether the abusers and the contingent are scared of the measures or they cannot steal or rob them while people are at home is a matter of analysis. It is certain that the statistics are similar not only in Plovdiv but in the rest of Bulgaria./Novinite.bg
