Bulgaria: 3 to 6 Months Credit Deferral but Only for Good Payers

Banks offer to be able to reschedule loans between three and six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each credit institution will decide what its rescheduling rules will be, and each case will be considered individually.

According to the decision, all types of loans will be rescheduled for three to six months and no installments will be paid for the period. This will only affect people affected by the state of emergency. The banks do not intend to charge fees for the non-interest-bearing loans of BGN 1,500 planned by the state./ Novinite.bg

