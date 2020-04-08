Afghanistan Releases 100 Taliban Prisoners from Jail

The Afghan government announced today that it has released 100 Taliban prisoners from jail, France Press reported. This happens a day after the rebels announced that they were suspending the peace talks with Kabul about exchanging prisoners, according to them.

"One hundred Taliban prisoners will be released today," said Javid Faisal, spokesman for Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council.

"We are doing our part in the agreement. The peace process should move forward."

Faisal said the 15 commanders were not among those being released, and additional prisoners would be freed "depending on what the Taliban do", Al Jazeera reported.