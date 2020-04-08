593 COVID-19 Infected, Another Death Case

Society » HEALTH | April 8, 2020, Wednesday // 17:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 593 COVID-19 Infected, Another Death Case www.pixabay.com

Today, there are 12 new more positive samples.

A 65-year-old man with COVID-19 died today at a hospital in Shumen. And the number of infected people continues to grow.

Today, 12 more cases have been proven. The tootal cases are now 593, according to data from the National Operations Headquarters.

7 of the new cases are in Sofia, 3 in Kyustendil and 2 in Smolyan. 233 of the patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection are hospitalized, 27 of them are in intensive care units.

The data also shows that there are 332 infected men and 261 infected women. The mean age of subjects with coronavirus infection was 48 years.

The infected people by regions are as it follows: In Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 25; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 4; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 11; Kardzhali - 10; Kyustendil - 10; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 11; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 32; Ruse - 3; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 9; Smolyan - 16; Sofia - 351; Stara Zagora - 14; Haskovo - 6; Shumen - 4.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in medical staff is 32 .

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, infected, death case, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria