593 COVID-19 Infected, Another Death Case

Today, there are 12 new more positive samples.

A 65-year-old man with COVID-19 died today at a hospital in Shumen. And the number of infected people continues to grow.

Today, 12 more cases have been proven. The tootal cases are now 593, according to data from the National Operations Headquarters.

7 of the new cases are in Sofia, 3 in Kyustendil and 2 in Smolyan. 233 of the patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection are hospitalized, 27 of them are in intensive care units.

The data also shows that there are 332 infected men and 261 infected women. The mean age of subjects with coronavirus infection was 48 years.

The infected people by regions are as it follows: In Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 25; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 4; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 11; Kardzhali - 10; Kyustendil - 10; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 11; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 32; Ruse - 3; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 9; Smolyan - 16; Sofia - 351; Stara Zagora - 14; Haskovo - 6; Shumen - 4.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in medical staff is 32 .