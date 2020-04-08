BRC: A Chinese Company has Provided 150,000 Protective Masks

The BRC has provided 150,000 protective masks for the needs of the Logistics Coordination Center of the National Coronavirus Operational Headquarters. The protective masks will support the daily battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protective equipment required for the operational activities of the Center is currently received at BRC as a donation from Huawei Technologies Bulgaria EOOD.

Today, as the whole world fights the growing pandemic of COVID-19, the noble gesture of solidarity of Huawei Technologies Bulgaria EOOD, respectively the Chinese state, is of the utmost importance for the relief and support of the actions taken by the Ministry of Health, the BRC said.