A 48-Year-Old Bulgarian with Suspected Coronavirus Infection Died in Spain

A 48-year-old Bulgarian with suspected coronavirus infection has died in Spain, according to the local newspaper.

After complications, he was hospitalized in Villajoyosa Hospital, Alicante Province, but the doctors lost the battle for his life.

According to the newspaper, the man did not receive adequate medical attention, citing publications by his relatives on social networks. They added that he had been consulted on the telephone by his GP but had not been hospitalized.

His relatives say he was breathing very hard and was unable to speak. In an attempt to contact the local ambulance, they were told that there were no ambulances and advised them to take him to a hospital by private transport, BTV reported.

The Bulgarian was resuscitated but died hours later. The man is originally from Vidin, but has lived with his family in Spain for many years.

