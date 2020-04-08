WHO: Now is not the Time for Europe to Relax Measures
www.pixabay.com
The World Health Organization's European office said that despite seeing "positive signs" in some countries, it is too early to ease measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, writes BGNES.
“Now is not the time to relax measures,”
“It is the time to once again double and triple our collective efforts to drive towards suppression with the whole support of society.”, WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » A Large-Scale Fraud with the Order of 10 Million Masks in Germany
- » EU Council Adopts Changes to Mobility Package
- » Austria Expected to Ease Quarantine Measures Next Week
- » COVID-19 in Germany - The Spread of the Virus Seems to Slow Down
- » The EC Waives Customs Duties and VAT for Import of Necessary Medical Equipment
- » EC with a € 100 Billion Solidarity Plan