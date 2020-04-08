WHO: Now is not the Time for Europe to Relax Measures

The World Health Organization's European office said that despite seeing "positive signs" in some countries, it is too early to ease measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, writes BGNES.

“Now is not the time to relax measures,”

“It is the time to once again double and triple our collective efforts to drive towards suppression with the whole support of society.”, WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge.

