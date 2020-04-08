Code Yellow Warning of Rough Seas Issued for the Coastal Area of Burgas Region

A Code Yellow warning of rough seas has been issued for the coastal area of Burgas Region, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The Sea State Code is 3-4.

 

