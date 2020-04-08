Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder of Twitter Donates $ 1 Billion from his Personal Wealth to Help Fight COVID-19

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter, said he had allocated $ 1 billion from his personal wealth to help fight the coronavirus pandemic through his charity fund.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said he will donate billion worth of equity in Square to his Start Small LLC to fund COVID-19 relief around the world. This is about 28 percent of his total wealth.

"Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.” Dorsey wrote in a tweet.

 

