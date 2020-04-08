Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder of Twitter Donates $ 1 Billion from his Personal Wealth to Help Fight COVID-19
Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter, said he had allocated $ 1 billion from his personal wealth to help fight the coronavirus pandemic through his charity fund.
In a series of tweets, Dorsey said he will donate billion worth of equity in Square to his Start Small LLC to fund COVID-19 relief around the world. This is about 28 percent of his total wealth.
"Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.” Dorsey wrote in a tweet.
I’m moving B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz— jack (@jack) April 7, 2020
