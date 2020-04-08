Bulgaria Allocates nearly BGN 200,000 to Help Albania Recover from the Earthquake
Society | April 8, 2020, Wednesday // 12:30| Views: | Comments: 0
The government approved the provision of BGN 195 583 additional humanitarian aid for the reconstruction of Albania after the earthquake of November 26, 2019.
The decision is an expression of Bulgaria's solidarity with Albania and our comprehensive commitment to support our priority region in the Western Balkans.
So far, Bulgaria has provided humanitarian aid to Albania in the amount of BGN 200,000 in November 2019.
