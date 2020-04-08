The Increase in the Number of COVID-19 Infected in Australia has Decreased Dramatically

Australia's coronavirus-infected population has declined from 5 to 2%, Health Minister Greg Hunt told a news conference in Sydney today, TASS reported.

More than 313,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country since the first case of infection was registered on January 25, the minister said.

Hunt noted that in the last 24 hours the number of patients has increased by 112 people - from 5885 to 5997 - which is the lowest figure in the last three weeks.

Currently in Australia, nearly 300 coronavirus-infected people are hospitalized, 39 of them are in intensive care units. 1080 people have been recovered and just over 4.5 thousand are quarantined and treated at home. Fifty people died from Covid-19.