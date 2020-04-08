US Registers nearly 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths Per Day, New York alone Surpassed Italy

In the last 24 hours, 1736 people have died in the United States because of the new coronavirus. This is the highest percentage since the epidemic began in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The total number of coronavirus casualties in the United States has exceeded 12.7 thousand.

The highest number of deaths is in New York (4009), which is the center of the epidemic in the United States. A total of over 398,000 people are infected while 22,000 patients have recovered and recovered.

US Vice President Mike Pence says there are signs of improvement in major US cities, where the coronavirus pandemic situation is most difficult. In this regard, he called on all Americans to "redouble their efforts and do their best" to protect themselves and the entire community from the virus.

A mathematical model predicts that 81,000 people will die in the United States. The numbers have changed several times, but the total number of the expected casualties dropped to 250,000.

Because of the physical distance and the social distance, 81,000 people are now expected to die by August. Analysts estimate that yhe country needs just under 141,000 hospital beds.

The mathematical model was compiled by Dr. Christopher M. Murray of the University of Washington. He expects the numbers to change based on the daily data on newly infected individuals analyzed. Murray reiterates that the most important thing now is isolation and social distance.

New York alone has surpassed Italy today, reporting more coronavirus-infected and ranked second after Spain, according to Reuters.