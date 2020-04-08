Not a Single COVID-19 Death Case in China for the Last 24 Hours

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic of the coronavirus began, lifted the last restrictions this week after more than two and a half months of strict quarantine, DPA reported.

From midnight local time (4pm GMT), traffic in Wuhan will return to normal. Flights will be resumed, cars will be allowed to leave the city, and people will be able to use the trains, provided they are healthy and have recently had no contact with infected patients.

The new coronavirus is believed to have been transmitted to humans in Wuhan of an unknown animal species in December.

Of the more than 80,000 officially registered cases of coronavirus infection in China, 50,000 were in Wuhan. More than 2,500 of the 3,300 coronavirus deaths in China were registered there.

The coronavirus has not caused any casualties in China in the last 24 hours, for the first time since the release of the statistics, the agencies reported.

New cases of contamination in mainland China are gradually declining. However, the country faces a second wave of contamination brought in from abroad. According to health authorities, there are about 1,000 such cases.

In the last 24 hours, only 32 cases of infection have been reported, all of the infected are people who returned from abroad. Another 12 suspected cases are under observation as well as 30 asymptomatic cases.

In China, there are currently 1,242 confirmed cases which are being treated and 1033 asymptomatic patients undergoing isolation and surveillance. The total number of victims of the epidemic in China reached 3031, out of a total of 81 740 cases, with more than 50,000 in Wuhan.