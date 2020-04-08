President Radev: Don't Wait for the Moment when Hunger will Overcome Fear!

President Rumen Radev called on MPs to donate their March salaries for the fight against the coronavirus, and provoked the reaction of government representatives with his comments in connection with the measures during the state of emergency.

The head of state warned that the measures to protect the country from socio-economic catastrophe are not taken at the appropriate time.

"The prime minister must acquaint himself with the laws. The president cannot veto a parliamentary decision. It is better for him to refrain from other comments. Goethe said it best: “There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action.” This was the president's response to PM Borissov, who called him "an evil mother-in-law who only criticizes" a few days ago.

The President's comments on Parliament's decision to donate salaries during a state of emergency:

"Half a month ago, I donated my whole salary to the elderly in Vidin municipality."For me donation is a personal act, but if many insist on being equal to the President, about turn and double march. And donate your March salaries," Radev said.

Radev urged the government to think about the mental health of the nation:

"The people who make these decisions are well-fed people. Many Bulgarians are already starving. Therefore I say: do not wait for the moment when hunger will overcome fear. "

The President did not answer the question whether he would veto the budget update and the amendments to the Emergency Act.