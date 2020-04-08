Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm

April 8, 2020, Wednesday
It will be sunny today. There will be light northeast wind, moderate in the east. Maximum temperatures between 14C and 19C. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly but will stay higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

