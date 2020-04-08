Retail Chains will be Obliged to sell Bulgarian Foodstuffs

April 8, 2020, Wednesday
pixabay.com

The retail chains will be obliged to sell Bulgarian foodstuffs, which will occupy at least half of their commercial space - announced the branch organizations in agriculture, to which the project has been sent for coordination.

Main groups of food, dairy and meat products, fresh fruits and vegetables and canned food produced on the territory of Bulgaria, must be sold at the outlets, which are chain stores. The idea is to help Bulgarian producers in a crisis.

