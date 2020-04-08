Mass testing for Covid-19 to begin in Bansko, Bulgaria

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stated, at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, that he had ordered mass testing for Covid-19 using rapid tests in the town of Bansko, which was quarantined in the course of 14 days.

The aim of the tests is to establish how many of the people in the town with a multitude of incoming and outgoing tourists have built up immunity. The prime minister stated that the data made public by the national crisis staff every morning were “absolutely real”./ BNR

