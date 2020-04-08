PM Borisov: Bulgarian Development Bank Management to be Dismissed
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced that he had ordered the dismissal of the CEO and the board of the Bulgarian Development Bank.
The Bulgarian prime minister stated that the reason for this decision was that the bank granted a loan of EUR 32.5 million /BGN 75 million/ to a company with a revenue of EUR 1,000 /BGN 2,000/.
Yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev urged the bank to explain why it has granted a multi-million credit to a company with no activity or assets as security for such a debt./ BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » France is Expecting its Worst Recession Since World War II
- » European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Calls for 'Marshall Plan' for Europe
- » Commercial Banks in Bulgaria Have 5 Days to Decide on Payment Moratoria
- » Bulgaria’s Government Proposes Budget Update, Increase in Debt Ceiling
- » World Bank: The Poor Countries Will Take the Hardest Hit
- » IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva: The Recession will be at Least as Bad as in 2008