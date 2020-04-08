Total of 581 Coronavirus Cases in Bulgaria, 42 Cured
There are already 581 positive samples for coronavirus in Bulgaria, the chief of staff Ventsislav Mutafchiiski said . The 24-hour increase was almost 3 percent. There are no new areas of the country with registered COVID-19 patients.
In Sofia, 11 cases, Stara Zagora - 3, Kardzhali - 1, Plovdiv - 1 are the new patients.
32 people (medical staff) are infected with coronavirus, the new case being the wife of a 64-year X-ray lab technician in Sofia.
42 cases were cured.
A deceased man, 36, at St. Anna's Hospital with co-morbid traumatic brain injury. There are 213 in the hospital, 21 of them in intensive care, Mutafchiiski added.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Mass testing for Covid-19 to begin in Bansko, Bulgaria
- » 577 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, a 36-Year-Old Man Died
- » Bulgaria Starts Production of Medicines for COVID-19 Treatment
- » Japan Donates Bulgaria a Drug for COVID-19
- » Today is the World Health Day
- » 565 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria, 22 Death Cases