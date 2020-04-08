Total of 581 Coronavirus Cases in Bulgaria, 42 Cured

There are already 581 positive samples for coronavirus in Bulgaria, the chief of staff Ventsislav Mutafchiiski said . The 24-hour increase was almost 3 percent. There are no new areas of the country with registered COVID-19 patients.

In Sofia, 11 cases, Stara Zagora - 3, Kardzhali - 1, Plovdiv - 1 are the new patients.

32 people (medical staff) are infected with coronavirus, the new case being the wife of a 64-year X-ray lab technician in Sofia.

42 cases were cured.

A deceased man, 36, at St. Anna's Hospital with co-morbid traumatic brain injury. There are 213 in the hospital, 21 of them in intensive care, Mutafchiiski added.