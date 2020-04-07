577 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, a 36-Year-Old Man Died

577 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, a 36-Year-Old Man Died

577 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. Today, 12 new cases have been proved, 7 of them are in Sofia, 3 in Stara Zagora, 1 in Plovdiv and 1 in Kardzhali. The labs continue to work.

213 persons with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized. 21 patients are in intensive care units and clinics.

The mean age of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 is 48 years.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 25; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 4; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 11; Kardzhali - 10; Kyustendil - 7; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 11; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 32; Ruse - 3; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 9; Smolyan - 14; Sofia - 340; Stara Zagora - 14; Haskovo - 6; Shumen - 4.

The death cases are 23. Today, a 36-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 died at the St. Anna Hospital in Sofia. Due to the worsening of his condition he was relocated to the intensive care unit, where he was subsequentlyplaced on a ventilator. The man had lung fibrosis and a tracheostomy, result from a car accident years ago.

 

