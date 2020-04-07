PM Borissov at a Meeting with Herro Mustafa: The Current Situation Requires that we Stand United, in Solidarity, and Help One Another

Today Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa met to discuss efforts underway in both countries to address the coronavirus epidemic and additional U.S. Embassy-supported initiatives to assist Bulgaria during the state of emergency.

“The current situation requires that we stand united, in solidarity, and help one another. In this way, we will be able to limit the spread of COVID-19, protect citizens at risk, and treat successfully a greater number of patients infected with the new coronavirus,” – the Bulgarian Prime Minister said.

“The United States and Bulgaria stand side-by-side as Secretary Pompeo recently underscored. Our strategic partnership continues unabated. We are stronger together,” – U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa said.

Prime Minister Borissov and Ambassador Mustafa followed social distancing and safety regulations as part of their commitment to supporting the effective government measures to flatten the infection rate in Bulgaria. They reiterated that democracies will endure this period of uncertainty and come out even stronger, the US Embassy in Bulgaria reported.

The Prime Minister and Ambassador Mustafa also continued discussions on the US-Bulgaria Strategic Partnership, to include enhancing our security and defense cooperation and fostering economic and energy cooperation.