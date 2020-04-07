Vietnam Donates Masks to 5 European Countries

Vietnam has donated 550,000 masks to 5 European countries today to support their fight against COVID-19. They are made of antibacterial fabric and have been handed over to the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said.

Hanoi has already donated masks and medical equipment to several countries, including China, Cambodia and Laos.

Vietnam's health ministry has reported four more COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the country to 249. There are no new death cases, Reuters reported.

To date, more than 94,000 virus tests have been performed in Vietnam. 122 people have already been discharged from hospitals.

