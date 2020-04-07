Bulgaria Starts Production of Medicines for COVID-19 Treatment

Bulgaria will start the production of the medications chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine known for treatment of malaria. There has been medical evidence that they give good results in the treatment of COVID-19. The technology has already been mastered. The components needed for the production have already been ordered. The first 5,000 packages of the drugs will be available by April 20. Bulgaria now expects delivery of the same medications from China, Taiwan and India, but there is no guarantee that the contracts will be complied with, BNR reported.
 
These medicines are not authorized for sale in drugstores in Bulgaria. They will only be delivered to hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

