Bulgaria Starts Production of Medicines for COVID-19 Treatment

will start the production of the medications chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine known forof malaria. There has been medical evidence that they give good results in theof COVID-19. The technology has already been mastered. The components needed for the production have already been ordered. The first 5,000 packages of the drugs will be available by April 20.now expects delivery of the same medications from China, Taiwan and India, but there is no guarantee that the contracts will be complied with, BNR reported.