Today is the World Health Day

World Health Day is the global observance of health as a human right. From healthcare professionals to policymakers and individuals, families with young children or elderly, we all have a role to play in our personal health and the wellbeing of those around us.

7 April 2020 is the day to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy. Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions and, in some instances,  collecting data for clinical studies. Quite simply, without nurses, there would be no response, WHO reported.

The World Health Assembly inaugurated World Health Day in 1950 as a celebration to generate awareness for specific health themes. Every year a different primary focus of the World Health Organization is presented in conjunction with World Health Day.

