Code Orange Warning of Strong Winds and Rough Seas in Place for Burgas Region, Code Yellow for Varna and Dobrich
A Code Orange warning of strong winds and rough seas has been issued for the coastal area of the region of Burgas, for the regions of Varna and Dobrich a Code Yellow in in place, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.
The wind will be blowing from the northeast, reaching 12-17 m/s and gusts between 17 and 20 m/s for Burgas; 20 m/s for Varna and Dobrich (6 - 7, gusts - 8, according to Beaufort), and then gradually subside. The Sea State Code is 4 in the regions of Dobrich and Varna, and 4-5 near Burgas.
