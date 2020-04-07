Bulgaria's MPs & Government Forgo Salaries during Coronavirus State of Emergency

Bulgaria’s MPs on April 6 voted to forgo their salaries as of April 1 for the duration of the coronavirus state of emergency. The proposal came this evening from the ruling GERB party and received unanimous support from 170 MPs and all parliamentary groups, BNT reported.

Thus, after deductions for tax and social security, the remaining amount of the salaries will be transferred to the Health Ministry's account for combating the coronavirus. The decision also applies to members of the government.

The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) insisted the measure to also apply to members of ministers’ political cabinets. The United Patriots ( the minority partner in the ruling coalition) have called for the President and Vice President to also forgo their salaries.

 

