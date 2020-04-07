Official: Bulgaria Closed its Borders

From midnight Bulgaria officially closed its borders to third countries at all border checkpoints, no matter what the vehicles are.

The measure effectively applies to our borders with Turkey, Northern Macedonia and Serbia and will remain in force until April 17th. An important clarification is that this ban does not affect nationals of EU Member States and their families.

