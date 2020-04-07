Official: Bulgaria Closed its Borders
Society | April 7, 2020, Tuesday // 11:23| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
From midnight Bulgaria officially closed its borders to third countries at all border checkpoints, no matter what the vehicles are.
The measure effectively applies to our borders with Turkey, Northern Macedonia and Serbia and will remain in force until April 17th. An important clarification is that this ban does not affect nationals of EU Member States and their families.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 577 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, a 36-Year-Old Man Died
- » PM Borissov at a Meeting with Herro Mustafa: The Current Situation Requires that we Stand United, in Solidarity, and Help One Another
- » Bulgaria Starts Production of Medicines for COVID-19 Treatment
- » Japan Donates Bulgaria a Drug for COVID-19
- » Today is the World Health Day
- » Code Orange Warning of Strong Winds and Rough Seas in Place for Burgas Region, Code Yellow for Varna and Dobrich