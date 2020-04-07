Boris Johnson Admitted to an Intensive Care Unit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the intensive care unit this night after his condition worsened, the BBC reported. Johnson's first positive test for COVID-19 was 10 days ago. He had mild symptoms and was isolated in his home.
Today, his spokesman announced that he was still suffering from symptoms and was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital Sunday night.
A statement from Downing Street said: "The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.
"Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital."
It continued: "The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU Council Adopts Changes to Mobility Package
- » Vietnam Donates Masks to 5 European Countries
- » The Chinese City of Wuhan Lifted the Last Restrictions
- » Romania will also Extend the State of Emergency
- » Austria Expected to Ease Quarantine Measures Next Week
- » COVID-19 in Germany - The Spread of the Virus Seems to Slow Down