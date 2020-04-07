Boris Johnson Admitted to an Intensive Care Unit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the intensive care unit this night after his condition worsened, the BBC reported. Johnson's first positive test for COVID-19 was 10 days ago. He had mild symptoms and was isolated in his home.

Today, his spokesman announced that he was still suffering from symptoms and was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital Sunday night.

A statement from Downing Street said: "The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital."

It continued: "The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

 

