53% Drop in Passengers at Sofia Airport

There is a 53% decline in the passengers at Sofia Airport and the reason is the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which led to the cancellation of a large part of the flights.

In March last year, the passengers who passed through Sofia Airport were about 572,000. However, in March 2020 they are almost 270 000.

Following the upward trend since the beginning of the year, the situation is completely different now. In March, the number of departures and landings in Sofia is 31% lower than in March 2019.

