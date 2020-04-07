53% Drop in Passengers at Sofia Airport
There is a 53% decline in the passengers at Sofia Airport and the reason is the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which led to the cancellation of a large part of the flights.
In March last year, the passengers who passed through Sofia Airport were about 572,000. However, in March 2020 they are almost 270 000.
Following the upward trend since the beginning of the year, the situation is completely different now. In March, the number of departures and landings in Sofia is 31% lower than in March 2019.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Grand Canyon National Park Closed because of the Coronavirus
- » 10,000 Bulgarians were in Italy Last Month
- » Ryanair has Grounded nearly all of its Planes until June
- » Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights
- » Wizz Air Stops all Flights to and from Varna
- » Bulgaria Closed its Borders to non-EU Countries, some Countries from the EU and Switzerland