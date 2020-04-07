565 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria, 22 Death Cases

565 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bulgaria at this time. This was announced by the Head of Staff, Ventsislav Mutafciiski, at his regular briefing. The increase from the previous day was more than 4 percent. The mean age of the deceased 22 people is 66 years.

31 people from the medical staff are infected.

There are 15 new cases in Sofia, 2 new patients in Haskovo (brother and sister)

There are one more infected in Vratsa, Varna, Cave, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Ruse, Stara Zagora and Sliven.

Three new patients from the Military Medical Academy have recovered.

The death toll is 3.9%, the mean age of the deceased is 66.5 years,

201 people are in hospitals, 26 are in intensive care units, Mutafchiiski said.