565 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria, 22 Death Cases

Society » HEALTH | April 7, 2020, Tuesday // 10:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 565 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria, 22 Death Cases www.novinite.bg

565 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bulgaria at this time. This was announced by the Head of Staff, Ventsislav Mutafciiski, at his regular briefing. The increase from the previous day was more than 4 percent. The mean age of the deceased 22 people is 66 years.

31 people from the medical staff are infected.

There are 15 new cases in Sofia, 2 new patients in Haskovo (brother and sister)

There are one more infected in Vratsa, Varna, Cave, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Ruse, Stara Zagora and Sliven.

Three new patients from the Military Medical Academy have recovered.

The death toll is 3.9%, the mean age of the deceased is 66.5 years,

201 people are in hospitals, 26 are in intensive care units, Mutafchiiski said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, death cases, Bulgaria, infected
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria