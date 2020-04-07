Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 7, 2020, Tuesday // 10:38| Views: | Comments: 0
It will be mostly sunny today.
A moderate east-northeast wind will continue to blow, gradually subsiding in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures expected between 12C and 17C.
The atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the monthly average and will rise further.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
