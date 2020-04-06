549 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria, another Death Case
549 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. To date, eight more new cases have been proven, all of them in Sofia. The labs continue to work.
201 persons with confirmed COVID-19 are placed under medical supervision in hospitals. 26 of them are in intensive care units and clinics.
There are 313 infected men and 236 infected women. The mean age of subjects with coronavirus infection is 47.7 years.
The deceased persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are 22. Today at UMBALSM “N. I. Pirogov "a 90-year-old woman died.
The patient suffered from diabetes, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other accompanying diseases.
