Romania will also Extend the State of Emergency

Romania's Klaus Iohannis announced today that he will issue another decree extending the state of emergency by another month early next week, Romania-insider reported.

“We have concluded that it will be necessary to extend the state of emergency,” Klaus Iohannis said after a meeting with prime minister Ludovic Orban and his cabinet members on Monday. “I asked the Government to come up with proposals to be included in this decree, this week we will elaborate the text of the decree and, at the beginning of next week, I will issue a new decree, which will extend the state of emergency by another month. This period is absolutely necessary to keep things, to keep the evolution of the epidemic under control,” the president added.

Romania declareda state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 16th.

The number of confirmed cases has increased to 4,057, the Strategic Communication Group announced today. The number of deaths is 157. The number of newly registered sick persons in the last 24 hours is 193.

