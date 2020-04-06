Austria Expected to Ease Quarantine Measures Next Week

Austria will begin to ease the strict measures to curb coronavirus infection after Easter, DPA reported.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference that small retail outlets, building materials and gardening stores would be allowed to reopen on April 14th if they comply with strict hygiene standards.

"Our goal is a gradual return to work," said Kurtz, quoted by France Press. He urged people to observe the strictest discipline possible.

After the small retail outlets, it is expected that all other stores will open at the beginning of next month and the restaurants will reopen in mid-May.

The ban on mass public events will remain in force until the end of June.

