Pernod Ricard Donates Large Quantities of Pure Alcohol for Production of Hand Sanitizers to Support Global Fight against COVID-19

True to its long-term commitment of being responsible company, Pernod Ricard is mobilizing affiliates worldwide to deal with the shortage of hand sanitizer

Pernod Ricard, one of the leading global producers of wines and spirits, is donating large quantities of pure alcohol for hand sanitizer’s production worldwide. The company has taken this decision to support the efforts of health authorities globally to combat COVID-19. The donation’s aim is to be of direct help in dealing with the shortage of hand sanitizers which are of huge necessity in hospitals and other health care institutions right now.

So far, Pernod Ricard along with its local affiliates has donated pure alcohol in France (70,000 litres), Ireland, Sweden, Spain, USA and Canada, as more markets are to follow. Only the quantities given pro bono in France are enough to produce 1.8 million individual 50 ml vials of hydroalcoholic gel as the sanitizers are being manufactured in partnership with Laboratoire Cooper, one of France's leaders in everyday health products.In Sweden, the Absolut Company, distillery of Absolut Vodka, is the one providing support with spirits to produce hand sanitizers, while in Ireland, the Irish Distillers, producers of Jameson and Powers Whiskey labels, are contributing with pure alcohol donations.

In this context, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard, said, “As the world is facing a major pandemic, companies must mobilise, not only to ensure the safety of their employees, but also to contribute to collective efforts in accordance with their capabilities. By sharing our resources and making our production facilities available wherever they are needed, we are supporting our fellow citizens and local authorities in these unprecedented times, as we are convinced that only together, we can win the fight against COVID-19.”

Jelena Lalic, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Bulgaria added:“The health and safety have always been in our top priorities. In unusual times like this, it is important that everyone, especially companies with strong influence, prioritise good corporate citizenship and social responsibility in the name of the common good.”

Furthermore, as a socially responsible company Pernod Ricard is actively developing various other projects to support local communities deal with the hard times during the coronavirus pandemic. In India Pernod Ricard India Foundation is mobilising Mobile Medical Clinics in the local communities and villages around 11 Pernod Ricard operation sites, conducting mass sanitisation and awareness sessions on COVID-19 in local languages.

In the USA and Romania, the company is helping the bartending communities go through the financially tough period. In neighbouring Romania the company is employing selected bartenders (currently unable to work) to create cocktail tutorial videos. The videos encourage people to stay home while also integrating responsible consumption information. In the USA, the Jameson brand has started the #LoveThyBartender project, which aims at collecting $500,000 to support the charity of the United States Bartenders’ Guild. Moreover, through March 31, 2020, Jameson is matching every dollar donated (up to a max of $100,000).

Additionally, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Pernod Ricard took the decision to cancel several planned activities including the 2020 Chivas Venture Global event and to distribute the total $1 million prize fund equally among the 26 finalists including the Bulgarian start-up ENOVA H2O. This way each finalist will receive $40,000 secure funding, so they can continue their important work on socially responsible projects which is even more important now in these volatile conditions. Chivas Venture is one of the most impactful Pernod Ricard initiatives, which was launched in 2014. It is a socially responsible contest which every year provides financial support to entrepreneurs around the globe who come up with the best ideas aiming to solve the world’s biggest social and environmental issues.

Other Pernod Ricard’s initiatives to support the fight against COVID-19 and the consequences of it will be rolled out soon across additional affiliates, including such in other European countries liked UK.