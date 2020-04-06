COVID-19 in Germany - The Spread of the Virus Seems to Slow Down

In Germany, for the last 24 hours, the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have increased by 3,677 and to date, there are a total of 95,391 registered cases.

Yesterday, the newly registered cases were 5936. This shows that for the fourth consecutive day there is a decrease in the newly registered cases in one day, Reuters reported. The agency cites data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases.

Deaths have increased by 92 and are already 1434.

