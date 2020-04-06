Merkel Won't Consider her Withdrawing in 2021
The head of Angela Merkel's cabinet told local media that she does not think the plans of the German Chancellor not to run for a fifth consecutive term have changed, BNR reported, citing Reuters.
Helge Braun's statement comes after an article in the Bild newspaper that Merkel might have changed her decision to step down.
"I don't think now is the time to discuss this. She said this was her last term and I don't think anything has changed in that regard," he said.
Merkel has led Germany for 15 years and has previously said she won't run fo re-election in the autumn of 2021.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ukrainian MPs Asks More About Bulgarian Experience in Fighting COVID-19
- » President Radev Calls for Return to Normal Life the Soonest Possible, PM Borissov Said he will Pull GERB out of Parliament If the President Vetoes the State of Emergency
- » Bulgaria’s GDP to Decline by 3% in the Worst Case Scenario
- » Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Congratulated the Republic of North Macedonia on its Accession to NATO
- » Boyko Borissov: The EC Prepares Guidelines against COVID-19 for all Member States
- » U.S. Embassy Sofia and the America for Bulgaria Foundation Announce a Financial Gift Program To Support Bulgarians