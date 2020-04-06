Merkel Won't Consider her Withdrawing in 2021

The head of Angela Merkel's cabinet told local media that she does not think the plans of the German Chancellor not to run for a fifth consecutive term have changed, BNR reported, citing Reuters.

Helge Braun's statement comes after an article in the Bild newspaper that Merkel might have changed her decision to step down.

"I don't think now is the time to discuss this. She said this was her last term and I don't think anything has changed in that regard," he said.

Merkel has led Germany for 15 years and has previously said she won't run fo re-election in the autumn of 2021.