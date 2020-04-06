Merkel Won't Consider her Withdrawing in 2021

Politics | April 6, 2020, Monday // 12:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Merkel Won't Consider her Withdrawing in 2021 www.pixabay.com

The head of Angela Merkel's cabinet told local media that she does not think the plans of the German Chancellor not to run for a fifth consecutive term have changed, BNR reported, citing Reuters.

Helge Braun's statement comes after an article in the Bild newspaper that Merkel might have changed her decision to step down.

"I don't think now is the time to discuss this. She said this was her last term and I don't think anything has changed in that regard," he said.

Merkel has led Germany for 15 years and has previously said she won't run fo re-election in the autumn of 2021.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Angela Merkel, re-election, Chancellor, Germany
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria