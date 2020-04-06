Nearly 1.3 Million are the COVID-19 Infected People Worldwide

The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide has reached 1 273 990, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which has been monitoring the pandemic's development for months.

The US still has the highest number of confirmed cases - 337,274, followed by Spain and Italy, with 131,646 and 128,948 respectively.

Italy reported the highest number of deaths caused by the virus - 15,887 people.

Worldwide, the death toll is 69,444.

Most of the infected will recover. The university said 260 247 people have been recovered so far - most of them in China.

