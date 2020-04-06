Information Campaign on April 17th - The World Hemophilia Day, under the Motto “Get involved!"

In April 2020, the Bulgarian Hemophilia Association once again organized an information campaign to support people with hemophilia. In connection with the state of emergency and the measures imposed by the Government for the prevention of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Association cancels the event Cycling Together.

This year's campaign for World Hemophilia Day (April 17th) will go under the motto “Get involved! "This is a call to action for all members of the public who want and can help promote the goals of the Bulgarian Hemophilia Association locally and globally, with the ultimate goal of providing effective treatment for all patients with coagulation disorders.

Each of us, whether a patient, a family member of a sick person, a caregiver, a corporate partner, a volunteer, a healthcare provider, or just a person, is called upon to help raise awareness of the disease and the need to provide access to adequate care. One of our goals is to reduce discrimination against patients and their families. We will invite institutions and non-governmental organizations to open dialogue to provide better living conditions for patients and thus to form a cohesive society and an increasingly shared future.

Through all its projects and public initiatives, the Association works to protect patients' rights and interests, emphasizing the principle that with the help of modern treatment and social support, we can be TOGETHER, equally integrated, part of a developing modern society.

By bringing together as many people as possible in this year's online awareness campaign with hashtag messages on social networks #getinvolved and #worldhemophiliaday , we aim to inform the general public about all the specifics of the disease and the needs of each patient. We call for everyone to be more tolerant and supportive of patients and their families, and we also hope to take action in the health and social institutions, which are responsible for providing better treatment and living conditions for people with hemophilia.

So ... "Get involved!"