New York Reports a Drop in Newly Infected COVID-19 Cases

The number of newly infected and the fatalities in New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, declined for the first time last day, local authorities said, according to the BBC.

At a news conference Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed it was still too early to tell what that means for the long term. "We're not really a hundred percent sure what the significance is, as we're feeling our way through this." It's possible, he cautioned, that the drop me simply be a "blip.".

At the same time, the virus continues to spread throughout the United States, and health officials say the worst is yet to come.

The US chief surgeon warned that this would be "the most difficult and saddest week in the life of most Americans." "This will be our new Pearl Harbor, our next September 11," Chief Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.

"It's going to happen all over the country and I want America to understand that," Adams said

In the US, more than 331 151 people have been infected so far.