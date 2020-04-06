New York Reports a Drop in Newly Infected COVID-19 Cases

World | April 6, 2020, Monday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New York Reports a Drop in Newly Infected COVID-19 Cases www.pixabay.com

The number of newly infected and the fatalities in New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, declined for the first time last day, local authorities said, according to the BBC.

At a news conference Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed it was still too early to tell what that means for the long term. "We're not really a hundred percent sure what the significance is, as we're feeling our way through this." It's possible, he cautioned, that the drop me simply be a "blip.".

At the same time, the virus continues to spread throughout the United States, and health officials say the worst is yet to come.

The US chief surgeon warned that this would be "the most difficult and saddest week in the life of most Americans." "This will be our new Pearl Harbor, our next September 11," Chief Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.

"It's going to happen all over the country and I want America to understand that," Adams said

In the US, more than 331 151 people have been infected so far.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, infected, New York
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria