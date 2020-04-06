New York Reports a Drop in Newly Infected COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly infected and the fatalities in New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, declined for the first time last day, local authorities said, according to the BBC.
At a news conference Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed it was still too early to tell what that means for the long term. "We're not really a hundred percent sure what the significance is, as we're feeling our way through this." It's possible, he cautioned, that the drop me simply be a "blip.".
At the same time, the virus continues to spread throughout the United States, and health officials say the worst is yet to come.
The US chief surgeon warned that this would be "the most difficult and saddest week in the life of most Americans." "This will be our new Pearl Harbor, our next September 11," Chief Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.
"It's going to happen all over the country and I want America to understand that," Adams said
In the US, more than 331 151 people have been infected so far.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Romania will also Extend the State of Emergency
- » Austria Expected to Ease Quarantine Measures Next Week
- » COVID-19 in Germany - The Spread of the Virus Seems to Slow Down
- » Nearly 1.3 Million are the COVID-19 Infected People Worldwide
- » 94% of the COVID-19 Infected People in China are Cured
- » The EC Waives Customs Duties and VAT for Import of Necessary Medical Equipment