The State will also Pay Part of the Employer-Provided Insurance under the 60:40 Scheme

The state will also take over part of the employer-provided insurance under the 60:40 scheme. GERB accepted the MRF proposal.

"We decided on the budget committee to comply with the demands of the business. In addition to applying the "60 to 40" measure for businesses, the state, in addition to those 60%, will also pay the employer-provided insurance. Thus the scheme will not be "70 to 30" but will be "60 to 40". I think we can cover that extra expense. " This was stated after a meeting of the Budget Committee by its chairman Menda Stoyanova

Only the employer's contributions will be covered - the personal remains for the employee, she said.