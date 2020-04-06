Credits can be Renegotiated by June in Bulgaria

Business | April 6, 2020, Monday // 10:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Credits can be Renegotiated by June in Bulgaria pixabay.com

Putting off loan obligations will be made through an agreement with the banks for a new repayment plan. Temporarily the principal amount or the principal and the interest may not be paid, Petar Andronov, head of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, told BNR.

The deferment applies to all types of loans. Citizens and businesses not affected by the crisis should continue to make their payments properly. The deadline for renegotiation will be by the end of June. Andronov urged clients not to rush, but first to consult experts and to choose the right time to renegotiate.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria