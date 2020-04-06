Credits can be Renegotiated by June in Bulgaria
Putting off loan obligations will be made through an agreement with the banks for a new repayment plan. Temporarily the principal amount or the principal and the interest may not be paid, Petar Andronov, head of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, told BNR.
The deferment applies to all types of loans. Citizens and businesses not affected by the crisis should continue to make their payments properly. The deadline for renegotiation will be by the end of June. Andronov urged clients not to rush, but first to consult experts and to choose the right time to renegotiate.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » France is Expecting its Worst Recession Since World War II
- » The ViruSafe App Can Now be Downloaded for Free
- » Pernod Ricard Donates Large Quantities of Pure Alcohol for Production of Hand Sanitizers to Support Global Fight against COVID-19
- » Apple has Manufactured more than 20 Million Medical Masks
- » The State will also Pay Part of the Employer-Provided Insurance under the 60:40 Scheme
- » European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Calls for 'Marshall Plan' for Europe