Credits can be Renegotiated by June in Bulgaria

Putting off loan obligations will be made through an agreement with the banks for a new repayment plan. Temporarily the principal amount or the principal and the interest may not be paid, Petar Andronov, head of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, told BNR.

The deferment applies to all types of loans. Citizens and businesses not affected by the crisis should continue to make their payments properly. The deadline for renegotiation will be by the end of June. Andronov urged clients not to rush, but first to consult experts and to choose the right time to renegotiate.