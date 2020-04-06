3,6% more Infected by Coronavirus in Bulgaria than a Day Earlier
The National Headquarters responsible for combating coronavirus spread in Bulgaria announced Monday morning that 19 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country for the past 24 hours. The total number of infected has reached 541. The number of newly registered patients is 3.6% higher than a day earlier.
A patient who died this morning in the town of Peshtera had many accompanying illnesses, it was reported. The deaths in the country are now 21 and the average age of the deceased is 65. The number of medical staff infected with the virus is 30 people and this is 5.5% of all infected. There have been no new affected areas of the coronavirus for the past 24 hours./ BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 549 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria, another Death Case
- » Bulgaria: 531 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 20 Death Cases, 37 People have Recovered
- » 498 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
- » 485 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 14 People Died
- » Bulgaria to Sign Two Contracts with China for the Supply of Medicines for the Treatment of COVID-19
- » About 30 Antiviral Drugs are being Tested for the Treatment of COVID-19