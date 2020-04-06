3,6% more Infected by Coronavirus in Bulgaria than a Day Earlier

The National Headquarters responsible for combating coronavirus spread in Bulgaria announced Monday morning that 19 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country for the past 24 hours. The total number of infected has reached 541. The number of newly registered patients is 3.6% higher than a day earlier.

A patient who died this morning in the town of Peshtera had many accompanying illnesses, it was reported. The deaths in the country are now 21 and the average age of the deceased is 65. The number of medical staff infected with the virus is 30 people and this is 5.5% of all infected. There have been no new affected areas of the coronavirus for the past 24 hours./ BNR